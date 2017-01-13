Australian tennis player banned for 6 months for betting

LONDON (AP) Tennis authorities have banned Australian player Calum Puttergill for six months and fined him $10,000 for betting-related corruption offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Units says Puttergill was found guilty of placing bets on tennis between 2012 and 2014 using online betting accounts. No bets were on matches he was involved with.

The 23-year-old Puttergill’s sanctions will be halved if he commits no further violations before June 11. He is ranked 1,207 in the world.