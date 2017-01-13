Australian, Romanian tennis players banned over betting

LONDON (AP) Two low-ranking tennis players have been banned for corruption offenses after they bet on matches.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Mihaita Damian of Romania has been banned for a year and fined 5,000 euros ($5,300) for placing 199 bets on games from 2011 to 2013. The 23-year-old Damian is 1,645th in the doubles rankings.

The unit also announced on Friday that Australian player Calum Puttergill has been banned for six months and fined $10,000 for placing bets on tennis from 2012 to 2014 using online betting accounts.

The 23-year-old Puttergill’s sanctions will be halved if he commits no further violations before June 11. He is ranked 1,207th in the world.

Neither player sanctioned bets on their own games.