Australian Open: why the first major tournament in tennis matters

The Australian Open matters for more reasons than you’d think. The first major tournament in the tennis calendar is the most critical for the players on tour.

The Australian Open is all about momentum, momentum, momentum.

Players understand that the major tournament kicks off the tennis calendar in more ways than one. The first of the four Grand Slam hits you before you know it. Most tennis players fit one, maybe two, tournaments in before Melbourne Park.

Players are lucky if they can play tournaments off-tour or exhibition matches in the offseason in order to better prepare for the Grand Slam.

The Australian Open sets the tone for the year ahead. It’s difficult to know if you’re ready for the tournament before it’s too late.

The greats in the sport historically dominate at Melbourne Park. Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner. His early 2017 exit shocked the entire sport. Serena Williams is also a six-time winner at the tournament and still has a chance to add a seventh title this year.

Great players take advantage of the tournament’s timing.

In 2016, Angelique Kerber won her first ever Australian Open and finished the year as world No. 1 in women’s singles tennis. Djokovic, the men’s singles defending champion finished the year at world No. 2, being narrowly beat out in the rankings by Andy Murray. Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, the men’s doubles champions remained atop the sport’s rankings throughout all of 2016.

The first Grand Slam is critical to gain momentum in the rankings.

It is a test of will, pitting not only the best players against one another, but also against the elements. The heat is often a critical factor at Melbourne Park. Matches that are not decided in straight sets test the endurance of each player.

Winning the first Grand Slam in tennis forces all other players to play catch-up. The laid-back environment of Melbourne is deceptive. The scenery may be beautiful, but the players are there for one reason only — to win. While the greats are always favored, the first major tournament coming so soon in the calendar also presents an opportunity for upsets. It can place the top players in a hole if they have an early exit or solidify their place atop the rankings with a deep run at the major tournament.

Melbourne Park provides the heat that the tour requires to get going. The first Grand Slam in the tennis calendar plays host to not just incredible competition, but the beginnings of the story-lines that will shape the rest of season.

