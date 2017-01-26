In appreciation of the 2017 Australian Open

MELBOURNE – For this poetic Australian Open it seemed only fitting to offer a tournament recap in limerick form.

The tennis season starts in Australia

A two-week Grand Slam bacchanalia

On courts fast and blue

An early test, tried and true

For players of stringed paraphernalia

This year, the top seeds lost their way

Andy and Angie revealed nervous play

And six times the victor

Was a lousy predictor

Because the Djoker, too, got away

Mischa Zverev posed a real threat

With a rare tactic: getting to net

And an Uzbek named Denis

Played dynamite tennis

To pull the year’s biggest upset as yet

As for the Aussie, Nick Kyrgios

It gets ever harder taking him serious,

While he was in loco

She struck shots ro-Coco

Who cares if she comes off imperious?

Now that we’ve reached the late stages

It's clear: this was an event for late ages

Rafa, Swiss Misters

And of course those two sisters

Thirty-plus get seniority wages

With two days to play (and draws drawn asunder)

We won’t pick winners; we’ll just wonder

Who will stay late?

Have the ultimate G’day, mate….

And come up atop while Down Under?

