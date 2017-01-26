In appreciation of the 2017 Australian Open
MELBOURNE – For this poetic Australian Open it seemed only fitting to offer a tournament recap in limerick form.
The tennis season starts in Australia
A two-week Grand Slam bacchanalia
On courts fast and blue
An early test, tried and true
For players of stringed paraphernalia
This year, the top seeds lost their way
Andy and Angie revealed nervous play
And six times the victor
Was a lousy predictor
Because the Djoker, too, got away
Mischa Zverev posed a real threat
With a rare tactic: getting to net
And an Uzbek named Denis
Played dynamite tennis
To pull the year’s biggest upset as yet
As for the Aussie, Nick Kyrgios
It gets ever harder taking him serious,
While he was in loco
She struck shots ro-Coco
Who cares if she comes off imperious?
Now that we’ve reached the late stages
It's clear: this was an event for late ages
Rafa, Swiss Misters
And of course those two sisters
Thirty-plus get seniority wages
With two days to play (and draws drawn asunder)
We won’t pick winners; we’ll just wonder
Who will stay late?
Have the ultimate G’day, mate….
And come up atop while Down Under?