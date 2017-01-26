How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Australian Open live stream, TV

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning match point in his quarterfinal match against Milos Raonic of Canada on day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal will face Grigor DImitrov in the semifinal of the 2017 Australian Open on Friday. 

Nadal reached the semifinal after beating Milos Raonic, while Dimitrov advanced past David Goffin. 

Nadal, the No. 9 seed, is aiming to win his first Slam title since the 2014 French Open. Dimitrov, the No. 15 seed, has never reached the final of a Slam event. 

The winner of Friday's match will face Roger Federer in the final after Federer beat Stan Wawrinka in the other semifinal. 

See how to watch Friday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match online with WatchESPN. 

