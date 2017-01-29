Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Sunday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: 24,798

TOURNAMENT TOTAL: 728,763

MEN’S FINAL RESULT: No. 17 Roger Federer def. No. 9 Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL: Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal def. No. 2 Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY: 18 – The number of Grand Slam singles titles won by Roger Federer, extending the men’s record.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Against Rafa it’s always epic. This one means a lot to me because he’s caused me problems over the years.” – Federer after beating Nadal in a Grand Slam final for the first time since 2007.

EARLIER WINNERS:

WOMEN’S FINAL: No. 2 Serena Williams def. No. 13 Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4.

MEN’S DOUBLES: No. 4 Henri Kontinen and Jamie Peers def. No. 3 Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan 7-5, 7-5.

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: No. 2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova def. No. 12 Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

RANKINGS PROJECTIONS: Serena Williams will return to the No. 1 ranking after winning her Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title, replacing Angelique Kerber; Roger Federer will return to the Top 10 after capturing his record 18th major title.