Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Saturday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high of 29 Celsius (85 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: 19,324

WOMEN’S FINAL RESULT: No. 2 Serena Williams def. No. 13 Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4.

MEN’S DOUBLES FINAL RESULT: No. 4 Henri Kontinen and Jamie Peers def. No. 3 Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan 7-5, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY: 23 – The number of Grand Slam singles titles won by Serena Williams, most in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Getting to 23 here, but playing Venus, it’s the stuff that legends are made of. I couldn’t have written a better story.” – Serena Williams after defeating her sister, Venus, to win her 23rd major title at the Australian Open.

MEN’S FINAL SUNDAY: No. 9 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 17 Roger Federer.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny. High of 29 C (85 F).