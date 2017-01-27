Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Friday:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, high of 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: 20,603

MEN’S SEMIFINAL RESULT: No. 9 Rafael Nadal def. No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL RESULT: No. 2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova def. No. 12 Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY: 30 – All four singles finalists are 30 or older, a first for a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”I feel that this rivalry is talked about outside the tennis world, and that is good for our sport” – Nadal after setting up his 9th Grand Slam final against 17-time major winner Roger Federer.

WOMEN’S FINAL SATURDAY: No. 2 Serena Williams vs. No. 13 Venus Williams.

