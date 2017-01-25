Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Wednesday:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, high of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 18,614; Night: 17,899. TOTAL: 36,513

MEN’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov def. David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 9 Rafael Nadal def. No. 3 Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

WOMEN’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni def. No. 5 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; No. 2 Serena Williams def. No. 9 Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY: 30s -Three 30-somethings qualified for the women’s semifinals, and three 30-somethings qualified for the men’s semifinals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”I feel like us oldies, we’re not letting up that easily.” Lucic-Baroni.

SEMIFINAL SINGLES MATCHES THURSDAY: No. 13 Venus Williams vs. CoCo Vandeweghe; No. 2 Serena Williams vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni; No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 17 Roger Federer.

THURSDAY FORECAST: Cloudy morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. High of 22 C (72 F).