Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Tuesday:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, high of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 20,648; Night: 19,334. TOTAL: 39, 982.

MEN’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 4 Stan Wawrinka def. No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3; No. 17 Roger Federer def. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

WOMEN’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: CoCo Vandeweghe def. No. 7 Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0; No. 13 Venus Williams def. No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3).

STAT OF THE DAY: 36 – The age of Venus Williams, the oldest woman to make the semifinals at Melbourne Park in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Once I got rolling in the second (set), it was like a freight train, you couldn’t stop it” – Vandeweghe.

QUARTERFINAL SINGLES MATCHES WEDNESDAY: No. 2 Serena Williams vs. No. 9 Johanna Konta; No. 3 Milos Raonic vs. No. 9 Rafael Nadal; No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni; No. 11 David Goffin vs. No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny, high of 23 C (74 F).