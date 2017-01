Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A look at the Australian Open on Wednesday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high temperature of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 51,767; Night: 25,698. TOTAL: 77,465.

SEEDED MEN’S WINNERS: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, No. 5 Kei Nishikori, No. 10 Tomas Berdych, No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 17 Roger Federer, No. 23 Jack Sock, No. 27 Bernard Tomic, No. 29 Viktor Troiki, No. 31 Sam Querrey.

SEEDED MEN’S LOSERS: No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 14 Nick Kyrgios, No. 19 John Isner.

SEEDED WOMEN’S WINNERS: No. 1 Angelique Kerber, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 11 Elina Svitlona, No. 13 Venus Williams, No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 32 Anastasija Sevastova.

SEEDED WOMEN’S LOSERS: No. 20 Zhang Shuai, No. 27 Irina-Camelia Begu, No. 29 Monica Puig.

STAT OF THE DAY: 18 – number of consecutive years that Federer has reached the third round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”It’s an honor and privilege to start that young, and play this old” – the 36-year-old Venus Williams on her career that began at the 1997 French Open and spans 73 Grand Slam tournaments.

FEATURED MATCHES THURSDAY: No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Istoman, No. 2 Serena Williams vs. Lucie Safarova, No. 3 Milos Raonic vs. Gilles Muller, No. 9 Rafael Nadal vs. Marcos Baghdatis, No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, No. 9 Johanna Konta vs. Naomi Osaka.

THURSDAY FORECAST: Sunny, high of 24 C (75 F).