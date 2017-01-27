Australian Open: What time is Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams?

Serena Williams will meet Venus Williams in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Williams sisters last met in a Grand Slam final in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. Venus Williams last won a major in 2008, when she beat her sister at Wimbledon.

Serena is looking to win her 23rd Grand Slam title, which would give her sole possession of the Open Era record for major titles. Currently, she is tied with Steffi Graf at 22.

Venus Williams beat CoCo Vandeweghe in the semifinals, while Serena Williams beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

TV info

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

