WATCH: Venus, Serena show sisterly love in Australian Open podium speeches

Serena Williams is the 2017 Australian Open champion, beating her sister Venus in straight sets on Saturday to win the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career.

The sisters shared a long hug at the net after Serena clinched victory. On the podium after the match, their sibling bond was on display as both players praised each other in their postmatch speeches.

“That's my little sister, guys,” Venus said in her speech.

“Thank you for all the love, thank you.” @Venuseswilliams thank you for a fantastic #AusOpen 2017 pic.twitter.com/D95TfYweSL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

Serena also praised her sister, attributing her own success to her sister.

“There's no way I would be at [No. 23] without her,” she said.

“Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be.” Well done @serenawilliams on your 23rd Grand Slam title #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LPtr9G52B0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

With the win, Serena Williams is set to regain her No. 1 ranking. The victory also gave Williams sole possession of the Open Era record for career Grand Slams.

This article originally appeared on