How to watch the Australian Open final online: Venus vs. Serena Williams

Serena Williams will face Venus Williams in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The Williams sisters last met in the final of a Grand Slam event in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. The previous year, Venus beat Serena at the All–England Club, marking Venus's last Slam title.

Serena, the tournament's top seed, advanced to the final after topping Mirjana Lucic–Baroni in straight sets in the semifinal. Venus beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets, coming back from a set down.

Serena is looking for her 23rd major title, which would give her sole possession of the all-time Open Era record. Steffi Graf is currently tied with Serena at 22 career Slams.

Venus has never won the Australian Open, while Serena is aiming for her seventh title.

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match on WatchESPN.

