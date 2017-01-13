Australian Open: draws give Angelique Kerber chance to repeat

Angelique Kerber tops the women’s singles bracket at Melbourne Park as the current world No. 1. The German tennis player is seeking to defend her title.

Angelique Kerber faces Lesia Tsurenko to start her 2017 Australian Open.

The German aims to defend her title at the major tournament. Here’s how she can repeat at the Grand Slam yet again this season.

Tsurenko is the world No. 61 on the WTA Tour. She was having a stellar week of tennis at the Hobart International until she withdrew from a semifinals match due to illness. She must recover and now prepare to face the world No. 1 at Melbourne Park.

After Tsurenko, if Kerber advances, she could face Irina-Camelia Begu for a third round match. The German has the edge over Begu, going 5-2 against her in their career head to head matches.

A fourth round match could potentially pit Kerber against the toughest early opponent standing in her way of another title at Melbourne Park.

Roberta Vinci is the potential fourth round draw. Kerber is 3-2 against Vinci, but does have the only Grand Slam match between the two players. If Vinci and Kerber can advance to the fourth round, it will be a battle of experience, where Kerber should be favored.

With American Serena Williams at world No. 2, she is on the opposite end of the bracket as Kerber. Early round upsets on either side of the draws would push the Grand Slam title chances in favor of the current world No. 1. There is no doubt that Angelique Keber also wants to avenge the tough ending to her fantastic 2016 season where she was upset in the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Look for her to take advantage of her early round draws. The major tests will come at the fourth round and beyond for the world No. 1 who will have to prove that she can handle the pressure of the play at Melbourne Park this season.

