Australian Open: Andy Murray favorite to win Grand Slam title

The Australian Open kicks off with Day 1 action and the world No. 1 on the biggest stage in the sport. The Grand Slam is a chance for Andy Murray to reach new heights.

With Australian Open action starting, the world No. 1 is set to make history at Melbourne Park. World No. 1 Andy Murray is seeking his first ever Australian Open title.

Despite reaching five finals at the major tournament, Murray is yet to win.

He starts his run at Melbourne Park against world No. 95, Illya Marchenko.

In 2016, Murray suffered a loss to Serbian tennis Novak Djokovic in what was his fifth finals loss at the Australian Open. The rest of his 2016 campaign, however, saw more favorable results. Murray would go on to win both the Summer Olympic Games in Rio and another Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

The success of his mid to late 2016 thrust Murray into the world No. 1 spot. His year then culminated with a season-ending ATP Tour Finals win over Djokovic.

Now, Murray is set for Australia.

“I love it here. I love the conditions and have played really well over the years. I just haven’t managed to get over the final hurdle. I’m in a decent position to do it. I have a chance to win.”

At 29-years-old, the humble confidence is typical Murray. He has the experience necessary to win at Melbourne Park and 2017 might be the year that it happens.

Stay tuned for updates on the action at the Australian Open.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on