Australian Open 2017: Djokovic, men’s singles updates

The Serbian defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1,7-6, 6-2. He now faces Denis Istomin for second round action. The first days at Melbourne Park have been host to some fantastic tennis.

Gael Monfils silenced any doubters, winning in straight sets to advance into the second round. The French tennis player is seeking his first ever Grand Slam title. Monfils advanced deep into the major tournament in 2016, appearing in the quarterfinals.

2009 title winner, Rafael Nadal, appeared as his old self in his first round match. The Spaniard won in straight sets to advance. So far so good in Nadal’s 2017 campaign. He won the prestigious Mubadala World Tennis Championship just weeks prior to this year’s Australian Open and carried the momentum right into the first major tournament.

Second round action is now underway.

Players in action include Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer. He faces 20-year-old American Noah Rubin who is currently the world No. 200. The young American turned pro just two seasons ago. If Federer wins the match, there is the potential for a difficult third round meeting with Tomas Berdych. The world No. 10 also faces a young American challenger, Ryan Harrison, who he must pass in order to setup the potential meeting between he and Federer.

While Djokovic and world No. 1 Andy Murray have both moved on into the second, other players in men’s singles tennis must continue to keep up. Stay tuned to see how the second round action unfolds at the Australian Open.

