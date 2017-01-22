CoCo Vandeweghe stunned No. 1 Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open

Defending Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber was upset by American CoCo Vandeweghe in the fourth round at the Australian Open on Sunday.

World No. 35 Vandweghe prevailed 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and eight minutes, sending home World No. 1 Kerber and advancing to her first quarterfinal in Melbourne.

“I think it’s my first win over a world No. 1 I guess. I’ll take it,” Vandeweghe said on court after the match. “I faked it a lot, because I was feeling a bit crap out there. You have to fake it until you make it. I just had to pick my spots and trust my game.”

Vandeweghe will next face No. 7-seed Garbine Muguruza.

