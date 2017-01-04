Angelique Kerber edges opponent, makes quarter-finals

Angelique Kerber proved why she is the world No. 1 this week at the Brisbane International. The German edged her opponent to advance.

Angelique Kerber is the world No. 1 on the WTA Tour.

She dug deep and escaped with a victory, advancing to the quarter-finals at the Brisbane International.

The German superstar is coming off the best season of her career. The momentum has carried right into 2017 and she is hopeful it will continue into the coming days.

She took her recent match at the Brisbane International over Ash Barty 6-3 2-6 6-3.

Despite a tough second set, the German world No. 1 came through when it mattered most. The win takes her into a quarter-finals match against Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina. It will not be an easy match as Svitolina is currently ranked No. 14 on the WTA Tour.

If Kerber can secure victory and a semi-finals appearance at the Brisbane International, it will be proof to the tennis world that she has truly entered the prime of her career. The road to a title in Brisbane, however, is not guaranteed.

Also winning this week was WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova. There remains the potential for a matchup between her and Angelique Kerber if both can continue to advance at the tournament. Both players have the potential to end 2017 as world No. 1 in women’s singles.

Early season titles could help pave the way for such a triumph. And, with the Australian Open right around the corner, deep runs in early tournaments can provide the confidence needed to take a Grand Slam title in late January.

