Andy Murray loses in Abu Dhabi, Nadal wins Day 2

Andy Murray starts his season with a loss at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Rafael Nadal wins his semi-finals match.

Andy Murray is the new world No. 1 to start the upcoming 2017 ATP World Tour.

He lost, however, to Belgian David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Rafael Nadal had a strong semi-finals match against Milos Raonic. The Spaniard looked strong in his opening round match on Day 1 and carried the play right into the semi-finals matchup with Raonic.

Murray lost to Goffin 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

The loss is not the way that the Scot wanted to start his season. He will enter upcoming ATP tournaments leading into the Australian Open on a lower note than expected.

Nadal, however, continued his run in Abu Dhabi, winning 6-1 3-6 6-3.

The Spaniard is looking to have a strong season. A win at the MWTC would be just the momentum he needs to bounce back into competitive play. Nadal faces Goffin in the finals matchup in Abu Dhabi. Check back for updates on who will end the week as champion.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on