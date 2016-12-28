Ana Ivanovic announces her retirement from tennis at age 29

Ana Ivanovic is a former world No. 1 on the WTA Tour. At just 29-years-old, the tennis player announced her retirement.

The decision to retire appears to be one that took much deliberation. The Serbian tennis player said that, “I can only play if it is up to my own high standards. I can no longer do that so it is time to move on.”

Ana Ivanovic represents an era of tennis where Serbian players have had an immense impact on the sport. Novak Djokovic is the superstar men’s singles tennis player. He is on track to become one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Ivanovic and fellow Serbian Jelena Jankovic both reached world No. 1 on the WTA Tour in 2008. Players across the sport shared their congratulatory messages to Ivanovic for a stellar career. The Serbian tennis player stated that, “I have seen heights I never dreamt of achieving.”

The sport will miss her on the court.

2017 kicks off with German tennis player Angelique Kerber at No. 1 and Serena Williams trailing close behind. Women’s tennis is gearing up for a fantastic season. Ivanovic’s absence will make way for the younger generations to play an even bigger role than they have in previous seasons.

