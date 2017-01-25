All-Swiss semifinal with friends Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in Australian Open

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will meet up in the Australian Open semifinals

With No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and six-time Australian Open champ Novak Djokovic ousted in week one, the draw suddenly became completely open in the quarters and semis for Roger Federer, who was expected to face the toughest set of opponents that his lower ranked profile dictated.

Executing sublime, vintage tennis, Federer easily dispatched No. 10-ranked Berdych and then a more challenging Nishikori in the third and fourth rounds. He now faces his fellow compatriot—and good friend—Stan Wawrinka for the upcoming semifinal.

Surprised to still be in the semis

“Well not play Stan in the semis, I’ll tell you that,” Federer said to Jim Courier in his on-court interview. “I thought maybe win a few rounds… I’m happy I played as well as I played. Never thought I’d play as well as did here.”

“I am still standing.”

A 2014 AO grand slam winner himself, “Stan the Man” is looking forward to playing in an all-Swiss semi-final with his friend, Federer.

“Playing in a semi here is always special – I won my first Grand Slam here in front of amazing fans,” he said after his quarterfinal win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Monday. “If it’s against Roger, I hope a few will cheer for me.”

The elder Swiss player has a winning record against his compatriot Wawrinka, having beaten him five out of their previous six matches, but only as recently as 2015.

“For me, to play against Stan, I have to play aggressive,” he said in his press conference. “I’m looking forward to the match.”

Stan’s last three years

Wawrinka may have an overall career losing record to Roger Federer, but he had a terrific 2016 while the 35-year-old recuperated from knee surgery, culminating in a surprise win over Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. In the time that Federer hasn’t won a grand slam, the “Stanimal” has amassed three, starting with here in Melbourne in 2014. He beat Rafael Nadal in that final, where most had picked his opponent as the overwhelming favorite.

Stan Wawrinka also holds the same number of grand slam titles as “Sir” Andy Murray, at three (AO, French, and US Open).

As much as everyone is praising a rejuvenated Federer, Wawrinka is the higher ranked Swiss player (4 in the world) and is also playing at his best in the tournament, who took out Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in just three straight sets 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Federer’s and Wawrinka’s complex relationship

Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer are friends as well as compatriots, but like many friends, they have had their ups and downs.

There was the time at the ATP Tour Finals in 2014 where Federer’s wife, Mirka, was caught calling Wawrinka a “crybaby” by the cameras during a crucial match point while the competitor was getting ready to serve. Federer came back in that match and won it in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 7-6. Both Swiss players had a “row” in the locker room after the match, but have seemed to repair things since then.

Just a week after their tiff, Federer joined Wawrinka to help Switzerland achieve its first Davis Cup title at the end of 2014. Their thrilling doubles performance against the French team was the defining match that clinched victory.

This was not the first time they had played successful doubles. Before Wawrinka won any of his grand slam matches, and before Federer’s silver medal at the London games, they won Gold together in doubles for their country. Their giddy euphoria after the win, with both men jumping up and down and falling to the floor embracing, was endearing and prompted IOC President Jacques Rogge to mention it as his favorite moment from the Beijing games.

Long in Roger Federer’s shadow, there was also the time that the 35 year-old player gave up the offer to carry the Swiss flag in order for his countryman to have the honor at the 2012 London games.

“I told the Swiss Olympic Committee that they should choose someone else and they chose my partner, Stan Wawrinka. It’s a great, great honor for him. I couldn’t have won the gold without him, everybody knows that. I think they chose the right guy,” he sad to CNN at the time.

While the celebrated grand slam Swiss player was amassing trophies, his younger Swiss colleague was establishing himself on tour and often came to Federer for advice.

“I remember giving Stan a lot of advice on how he should play certain guys,” Federer told the New York Times. “Some players, you tell them something, they’ve just got no clue what to do, what it means. Stan had that early on, so I think he was a great learner.”

But as Wawrinka gained in confidence, he became his own man and earned accolades in his own right.

“Then the day came where he didn’t call me so much anymore,” Federer explained to the Times. “He called me less and less. I also felt like I didn’t tell him anymore, because he created his knowledge, his base, had his team… I was happy that he was able to let go and go on his own path.”

Many of the bookies saying the odds are in Federer’s favor on Thursday. However, there are a few who pick the 31 year-old based on his stronger record at the slams over the last few years.

“When I step on the court, it’s always something special: because he’s the best player; because of everything he’s done in his career; because of the way he’s playing; because he’s Swiss; because he’s a really close friend; because of everything we’ve been together — Davis Cup, Olympics,” said Wawrinka about his compatriot.

This all-Swiss final will be packed with all the tension and drama that only two players who are lifelong friends and yet still deeply hungry for another grand slam can produce.

