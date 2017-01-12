adidas Basketball Unveils Arthur Ashe Tribute Collection

From adidas: The first release of the Arthur Ashe Tribute Collection, limited-edition styles of the Harden Vol. 1, Dame 3 and D Rose 7 signature basketball shoes, pays homage to the pioneering philanthropic and athletic abilities of one of the world’s greatest tennis players…

The Harden Vol. 1 ($140), Dame 3 ($115) and D Rose 7 ($140) Arthur Ashe Tribute Collection editions drop January 23 at adidas.com and will be worn on-court by James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose in select games throughout Black History Month.

