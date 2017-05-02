Serena Williams and her baby bump dazzle in Versace dress at Met Gala

In her first public appearance since (accidentally) revealing her pregnancy on Snapchat, a radiant Serena Williams stunned in an emerald Versace dress while walking the red carpet at the annual Met Gala. The world No. 1 was accompanied by fiance Alexis Ohanian. (Yes, Serena is still No. 1 in the world while approaching her third trimester.)
Officially known as a benefit outing for The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, the Met Gala is basically rich people Halloween with a $30,000 a plate dinner.
Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, John Legend, Kate Hudson, one of the Jonas brothers and both of the Olsen twins were among the dozens of celebrities shimmering on the red carper which, as usual, was dominated by Rihanna, who was dressed in a Mel Gottenberg dressoutfit thing that made her look like the world's most beautiful azalea.
A quick search of social media shows that public reaction to Serena's dress was tepid, with many likening it to a prom dress. Yeah. The world's greatest athlete wearing a jewel-encrusted designer couture looks like a sophomore who bought a sparkly thing at Forever 21. Come on.