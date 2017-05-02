Serena Williams and her baby bump dazzle in Versace dress at Met Gala

Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, John Legend, Kate Hudson, one of the Jonas brothers and both of the Olsen twins were among the dozens of celebrities shimmering on the red carper which, as usual, was dominated by Rihanna, who was dressed in a Mel Gottenberg dress outfit thing that made her look like the world's most beautiful azalea.

Getty Images Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly