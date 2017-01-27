Back to the Future! Breaking down Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open final

Ever since Federer retooled his equipment and game following a brutal 2013 season, he's been a threat at majors, making the semis in seven of his 10 starts and playing in the finals of three. Still, he could never quite finish the deal, losing to Novak Djokovic in each of those three championships. But Federer at least had some realistic reasons to figure he'd be playing for the Slam that's eluded him for five years, if not in Melbourne (remember, this is his first tournament since Wimbledon) then in the two non-clay court majors last this year.

Nadal, on the other hand, just wanted to compete again at a Slam, probably at Roland Garros, where he's been historically dominant. At the Australian? This was a tune-up. Even when he was the best player in the world, Melbourne wasn't a tournament that fit his eye. Rafa has won just one title there, the same as Thomas Johannson.

Nadal's baby-steps would involve getting to the second week and being taken seriously as a threat for his current play, not the memory of the past. It'd be in regaining his dominance on clay. Yes, this probably would take a few tournaments but as long as his body stayed relatively healthy, it could happen. Then came Melbourne, when he just blew that all away.

How far have the friendly rivals come? Consider what Federer said after his five-set win over Wawrinka.

"I went to open [Rafa's tennis] academy in Mallorca a few months back and I told him, 'look, I wish we could do like a charity match or something.' But I was on one leg, he had the wrist injury and we were playing some mini-tennis with some juniors and were like, that's the best we can do right now. I think both of us would never have thought we would be here playing in a final."

AFP/Getty Images