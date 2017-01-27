Back to the Future! Breaking down Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open final
Turn back the clock? Try turning back two. Against all logic and defying all odds, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two most-decorated players in the history of their sport, will meet on Sunday in the most blockbuster Grand Slam final the tennis world has ever seen. It's their 35th meeting overall, 13 years after their first match, 12 years after their first Grand Slam battle, 11 years after their first Grand Slam final and six years since their last. It's literally incomparable. I guess you could say it'd sort of be like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson battling it on the back-nine Sunday at The Masters ... in 2030.
This just doesn't happen in tennis, a young man's game that's skewed older in recent years but never this old and not to vets who've been out of the winner's circle for so long. The two 30-somethings, one coming off a six-month injury layoff and the other who was so rundown by injuries of his own that he hadn't made a Grand Slam quarterfinal in almost three years, have been written off at various points in their career and the "will they ever win another major" chatter has pretty much been a constant din for the past six years. To put that time into perspective, the entire Borg-McEnroe rivalry lasted three years in total.
Ever since Federer retooled his equipment and game following a brutal 2013 season, he's been a threat at majors, making the semis in seven of his 10 starts and playing in the finals of three. Still, he could never quite finish the deal, losing to Novak Djokovic in each of those three championships. But Federer at least had some realistic reasons to figure he'd be playing for the Slam that's eluded him for five years, if not in Melbourne (remember, this is his first tournament since Wimbledon) then in the two non-clay court majors last this year.
Nadal, on the other hand, just wanted to compete again at a Slam, probably at Roland Garros, where he's been historically dominant. At the Australian? This was a tune-up. Even when he was the best player in the world, Melbourne wasn't a tournament that fit his eye. Rafa has won just one title there, the same as Thomas Johannson.
Nadal's baby-steps would involve getting to the second week and being taken seriously as a threat for his current play, not the memory of the past. It'd be in regaining his dominance on clay. Yes, this probably would take a few tournaments but as long as his body stayed relatively healthy, it could happen. Then came Melbourne, when he just blew that all away.
How far have the friendly rivals come? Consider what Federer said after his five-set win over Wawrinka.
"I went to open [Rafa's tennis] academy in Mallorca a few months back and I told him, 'look, I wish we could do like a charity match or something.' But I was on one leg, he had the wrist injury and we were playing some mini-tennis with some juniors and were like, that's the best we can do right now. I think both of us would never have thought we would be here playing in a final."
Facts
• Federer is the oldest Slam finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974.
• Before the tournament, the odds of a Federer/Nadal and Serena/Venus final were 5000/1.
• It's the first time in the Open era that all four finalists are over 30: Nadal (30), Serena (35,) Federer (35), Venus (36).
• All four players reached the same final once before - nine years ago at Wimbledon. Venus defeated Serena and Nadal offed Federer in the greatest match ever played.
• The men's final pits the two winningest Grand Slam champions in history (Federer, 18 vs. Nadal, 14 - he's tied with Pete Sampras at that number) and the women's final pits the two winningest active Grand Slam champions (Serena, 22 vs. Venus, 7). Don't take this for granted.
Paths to the final
Federer d. Melzer (4 sets), Rubin (3 sets), No. 10 Berdych (3 sets), No. 5 Nishikori (5 sets), No. 4 Wawrinka (5 sets).
Nadal d. Mayer (3 sets), Baghdatis (3 sets), No. 24 A. Zverev (5 sets), No. 6 Monfils (4 sets), No. 15 Dimitrov (5 sets).
Overall, Federer had the tougher path, playing three Grand Slam finalists in the final three matches, including a three-time winner in his semifinal. But Nadal had to get by the sport's up-and-comer in Zverev, survive Monfils and then played a classic against Dimitrov, who will be in the top-10 very soon and likely to stay there this time.
Would it have turned out this way if Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray didn't suffer shock early-round upsets? Irrelevant. They did. Roger and Rafa didn't. That's they way 128-field tournaments go.
Head-to-head stats (part I)
Head-to-head stats (part I)
(Applicable head-to-head stats for Sunday in italics.)
Overall: Nadal, 23-11
Last meeting: Federer, 3 sets (Basel 2015)
Non-clay matches: Nadal 10-9
Grand Slam matches: Nadal, 9-2
Grand Slam finals: Nadal, 6-2
Grand Slam finals, non-clay: Tied, 2-2
Hard court (including indoors): Nadal, 9-7
Grass: Federer, 2-1
Clay: Nadal, 13-2
Australian Open: Nadal, 3-0
French Open: Nadal, 5-0
Wimbledon: Federer, 2-1
U.S. Open: N/A
Head-to-head stats (part II)
2004-10: Nadal, 14-8
2011-17: Nadal, 9-3
Finals: Nadal, 14-7
Semifinals: Nadal, 6-3
Pre-semis: Nadal, 3-1
Year-end No. 1s: Federer, 5-3
Titles: Federer, 88-69
Wins: Federer, 1080-808
Weeks at No. 1: Federer, 302-141
Unbelievable facts
• Nadal has won the last four Slam finals between the two, dating back to the 2008 French Open. Their last Australian Open final was eight years ago in 2009, when Federer famously broke down into tears during the awards ceremony, leading some commentators to suggest he was "finished" at age 27. He went on to win the next two Slams, including completing his career Slam at Roland Garros.
• Prior to this week, the last nine times Federer and Nadal both made the semifinal at the same major, whetting the appetite of a tennis world desperate for another Slam final between the two, they only played in the final twice. Seven times they failed to give sports what it wanted most. That includes four times at the U.S. Open, where the two are total teases.
• From 2007 Wimbledon to the 2010 U.S. Open, Federer/Nadal ("Fedal" from here on out) won 23 of 26 Slams. Overall, they've won 31 of the last 50 (and 32 of the last 51 after someone wins on Sunday).
• Throwing in Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the Big Four will have won 44 of the last 49 Grand Slam tournaments (and that's with Stan Wawrinka pocketing three - switch him out with Murray and it's still 43 of 49).
More unbelievable facts
• Since 2003, the only major at which "the field" has won more titles than Fedal is, interestingly, the Australian Open. The pair will have six titles in Melbourne (four by Federer, one by Nadal, with one more to come). Everybody else has nine, including five by Novak Djokovic. At Wimbledon, for instance, it's Fedal 9, rest of tennis 5.
• For six straight years from 2005-10, Nadal and Federer finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the year-end rankings. Federer was on top in four of those years (plus another one in the year before Nadal's breakout, when Rafa finished 2003 ranked No. 49), while Nadal bested Federer in the 1-2 showdown on two occasions (plus another one in which Federer finished No. 6).
• Federer has reached double the Grand Slam finals after turning 32 (four times) than all men born after 1989 have in their entire careers, combined (twice, once by Kei Nishikori and once by Milos Raonic). (Stat via Carl Bialik.)
• On Sunday night, Federer will either have Slam No. 18 or Nadal will get No. 15. It's a big deal either way.
A Federer win should put his all-time Grand Slam record out of reach (he'd lead 18-14-12 over Nadal/Djokovic). A Nadal win moves him within two of The Fed (17-15), with the French Open coming in four months and his biggest clay-court rival, Novak Djokovic, reeling. If this is a one-shot deal for Nadal, then Federer's lead is safe. If it's a leaping-off point for a healthy Rafa squeezing in another two or three years of glory, then the G.O.A.T. discussion could be hanging in the balance this Sunday.
The stats above are ugly. Nadal owns Federer. Pick your reason: Federer has trouble with Nadal's topspin, his insane defense or his left-handedness. Maybe he's still never been able to shake that crushing Wimbledon loss in '08 or the one of the Australian Open that followed it. Or perhaps it has something to do with the fact that so many of their first meetings were on clay and Federer never could adapt for the hard courts.
(Yes, the head-to-head is only 9-7 Nadal on hard courts, but Nadal isn't a great hard-court player and Federer is. He owns a winning record on the surface against Murray and, somehow, is still tied with Djokovic, 17-17. It's not the clay dominance that the Rafa faithful should quote when debating if Nadal was better than Federer. It's the hard-court win/loss.)
That's why the smart pick here is Nadal, a thought that would have been inconceivable as recently as nine days ago. Federer benefits from the court playing fast (conditions he loves) and from playing a less taxing semifinal (which included an extra day off). Still, he's never been able to solve the problem of Rafa and on Sunday, with history and legacy on the line, don't expect him to start now.
Prediction: NADAL IN 4