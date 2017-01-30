Ranking Roger Federer’s 18 Grand Slam wins. (Is the ’17 Australian Open his greatest?)

Slam No. 15, the one that moved Federer out of a tie with Pete Sampras to give him the most majors in the history of the sport. That's a fairly big accomplishment and the match (which ended in that classic 16-14 fifth set) was among his most memorable, so why is this one so low?

A) Federer breaking the record was conjectured from the beginning, discussed as a realistic possibility in 2005 and then virtually assured after he won three majors in each 2006 and 2007. This was hardly a climactic moment like it would be if Tiger Woods would have ever broken Jack Nicklaus's record. (Yes, past tense. Mark Tiger down for another major but even Mr. Woods himself can't expect him to get to No. 18.)

B) Federer was outplayed by Roddick for the first 76 games of the match. It wasn't until the 77th and final game that The Fed got a break of serve. (And once Federer saved two break points at 8-8, the match felt all but over.)

C) That tie with Sampras? It lasted all of four weeks.