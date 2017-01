0

Shares

Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Utah Jazz 102-95 with the help from Zach Randolph. Randolph with a season-high 28 points against the Jazz. Grizzlies are now 9-3 on the second night of a back-to-back. Memphis remains undefeated at 7-0 when shooting 50% or better. Big production from Mike Conley and Marc Gasol as they combined for 41 points. Grizzlies win the series between the Jazz 3-1.