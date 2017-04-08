Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Mike Conley returns to help Grizzlies clinch 7th seed with a win over the Knicks
Memphis Grizzlies clinch 7th seed with a win over the New York Knicks 101-88. Mike Conley returned to the Grizzlies in a big way with 31 points including 7/11 from 3pt range. Grizzlies will face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference playoffs.
