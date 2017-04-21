Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Memphis pushes series to 2-1 with a prevailing win over the Spurs 105-94
The Memphis Grizzlies get a overwhelming win against the San Antonio Spurs 105-94. Big performances from Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, and Marc Gasol as they had 20 plus points each. The turnaround came in the 3rd Quarter as the Grizzlies put up 31 points.
