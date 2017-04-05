Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer overtime loss to the Spurs 95-89
Memphis Grizzlies suffer a overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs 95-89. Grizzlies/Spurs tie the season series at 2-2. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Conley would leave the game early due a cut above his right eye.
