Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer overtime loss to the Spurs 95-89

Memphis Grizzlies suffer a overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs 95-89. Grizzlies/Spurs tie the season series at 2-2. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Conley would leave the game early due a cut above his right eye.

