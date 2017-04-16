Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies start playoffs with a crushing loss to the Spurs 111-82

0

Memphis Grizzlies fall to the San Antonio Spurs 111-82 in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Grizzlies started off hot in the 1st Quarter with a 13-point lead but things changed in the 2nd half. Marc Gasol would lead the Grizzlies with 32 points. MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard would help takeover the game for the Spurs as he had 32 points. Spurs lead the series 1-0