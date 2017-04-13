Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies end regular season with a loss to the Mavericks 100-93

0

Memphis Grizzlies end regular season with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 100-93. Grizzlies finish the regular season 43-39. Mike Conley and Zach Randolph led the Grizzlies with 15 points each. Memphis will now get ready to face the San Antonio Spurs for Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Grizzlies will make their 7th straight playoff appearance.