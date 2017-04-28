Grizzlies LIVE To GO: Grizzlies season ends with a Game 6 loss to the Spurs
The 2016-2017 season for the Memphis Grizzlies ends with a 103-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Spurs win the playoff series 4-2. Mike Conley scored 26 points in Game 6.
More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos
Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Spurs take 3-2 lead in series with a 116-103 victory over Memphis
2 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Memphis evens up series 2-2 with a 110-108 overtime victory over the Spurs
5 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Memphis pushes series to 2-1 with a prevailing win over the Spurs 105-94
7 days ago
Predators LIVE To Go: Predators finish off Blackhawks to reach second round
7 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Memphis enters a 2-0 deficit with a 96-82 loss to the Spurs
9 days ago
Predators LIVE To GO: Nashville puts Hawks on the brink after thrilling 3-2 OT win
10 days ago