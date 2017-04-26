Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Spurs take 3-2 lead in series with a 116-103 victory over Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies fall to the San Antonio Spurs 116-103 in Game 5 of this playoff series. Mike Conley carried the load for the Grizzlies as he had 26 points. The Spurs bench was the key factor with the victory as Patty Mills would have a playoff high 20 points.
