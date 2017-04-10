Watch the Predators in the Playoffs on FOX Sports Tennessee

NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee will continue coverage of the Nashville Predators through the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators, winners of a Western Conference Wild Card spot, will open on the road against Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Tennessee. Coverage will begin with Predators LIVE! at 6:30 p.m. CT. FOX Sports Tennessee’s complete playoff schedule is below.

Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Stu Grimson will call the action with Lyndsay Rowley providing interviews and in-game reports. Predators LIVE! will deliver the latest team news before and after every Predators game telecast on FOX Sports Tennessee throughout the series. The show will be anchored by Mark Howard and Terry Crisp during home games and by Rowley and Crisp when the Predators are on the road.

In partnership with the Predators and Memphis Grizzlies, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast have launched #TeamTN, a multi-platform initiative created to rally the state of Tennessee around its two playoff-bound franchises. Similar to the Predators, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the first round of the Grizzlies playoff series. Fans are encouraged to use #TeamTN on social media (@PredsOnFSTN, Instagram and Facebook) to join the conversation and have a chance to win autographed items from the Predators and Grizzlies.

FOX Sports Tennessee’s coverage of the Predators will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.