Predators forward Kevin Fiala fractures femur, out for playoffs

In the opening moments of the second period in Game 1 against St. Louis, Predators forward Kevin Fiala suffered a fractured left femur after crashing awkwardly into the boards. The 20-year-old will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Predators president of hockey operations and general manager David Poile said Fiala is now resting comfortably post-surgery.

“He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville,” Poile said in a statement. “The Predators organization would like to thank the St. Louis Blues Medical Team, especially Head Trainer Ray Barile, Drs. Rick Wright and William Ricci, as well as the nurses and personnel at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their outstanding care.”

Nashville’s first-round pick in 2014, Fiala scored two goals in five games this postseason after logging 16 points (11 goals, five assists) during the regular season.