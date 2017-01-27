Marc Gasol reinvented his game under new coach David Fizdale, and the adjustments landed him a return trip to the All-Star Game.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ versatile center earned his third career All-Star nod on Thursday night by being named to the Western Conference’s reserves headed to New Orleans. The NBA All-Star reserves were selected by league coaches.

Gasol’s return to top form coming off a season-ending foot injury has helped keep the Grizzlies in playoff contention in a deep Western Conference field, despite multiple injuries to the starting lineup. The 7-footer claims career highs in points (20.6) and assists per game (4.2) while also averaging 6.1 rebounds.

Now in his ninth NBA season, the 31-year-old All-NBA talent added a new dimension to his game by stepping behind the 3-point line this season, knocking nearly 40 percent of his 162 attempts from behind the arc. His previous career high: 17 attempts.

In the meantime, Gasol is also anchoring another stellar defensive unit that ranks fourth in defensive rating entering Thursday’s action.

Gasol previously made the 2012 and 2015 All-Star teams. He is the first player in franchise history to ever garner three All-Star nods; the only other Grizzlies to ever earn the distinction were his brother, Pau Gasol, and Zach Randolph.

In addition to Gasol, the West reserves consist of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Thunder), DeMarcus Cousins (Kings), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Gordon Hayward (Jazz).

The conference’s All-Star starters, which were announced on Jan. 19, are Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry (Warriors), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Anthony Davis (Pelicans) and James Harden (Rockets).

The team will be coached by Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors staff.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley (18.6 points, 6.2 assists) claimed a viable All-Star resume in a stacked Western Conference point guard field, but injuries short-circuited what could have been his first career nod.