FOX Sports Southeast to televise Memphis Grizzlies in first round of NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS – FOX Sports Southeast will continue coverage of the Memphis Grizzlies through the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The No. 7 seed Grizzlies will open on the road against the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southeast. Coverage will begin with Grizzlies LIVE! at 6:30 p.m. CT. FOX Sports Southeast’s complete playoff schedule is below.

Play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica and analyst Brevin Knight will call the action with Rob Fischer providing interviews and in-game reports. Grizzlies LIVE! will deliver the latest team news before and after every FOX Sports Southeast game telecast, anchored by Fischer and Knight. Chris Vernon will also be on the show for home games.

In partnership with the Grizzlies and Nashville Predators, FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Tennessee have launched #TeamTN, a multiplatform initiative created to rally the state of Tennessee around its two playoff-bound franchises. Similar to the Grizzlies, the Predators’ first round playoff series will be televised on FOX Sports Tennessee. Fans are encouraged to use #TeamTN on social media (@GrizzliesOnFSSE, Instagram and Facebook) to join the conversation and have a chance to win autographed items from the Grizzlies and Predators.

GAME DATE OPPONENT PREGAME (CT) GAME (CT) Game 1 Saturday, April 15 @ San Antonio Spurs 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Game 2 Monday, April 17 @ San Antonio Spurs 8:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Game 3 Thursday, April 20 vs. San Antonio Spurs 8:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Game 4 Saturday, April 22 vs. San Antonio Spurs 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Game 5* Tuesday, April 25 @ San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD Game 6* Thursday, April 27 vs. San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD Game 7* Saturday, April 29 @ San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD

*If necessary

FOX Sports Southeast’s coverage of the Grizzlies will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.