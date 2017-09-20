FOX Sports Southeast to televise all Grizzlies regular season games in 2017-18

MEMPHIS – FOX Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies, will televise all 82 regular season games for the first time during the 2017-18 NBA season. The Grizzlies will tip off the 2017-18 schedule at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 18. Coverage will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT with an extended Grizzlies LIVE presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers pregame show on FOX Sports Southeast. Grizzlies games televised on FOX Sports Southeast are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Additionally, FOX Sports Southeast will televise three Grizzlies preseason games for the first time. The Grizzlies will host the Orlando Magic on Monday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. CT, followed by a match-up against the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, October 9, at 6:30 p.m. CT, and a home game against the Pelicans on Friday, October 13, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

A complete schedule of Grizzlies games on FOX Sports Southeast is attached (television schedule subject to change). Schedule highlights:

The Grizzlies will host Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 21. Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. CT with Grizzlies LIVE.

The Grizzlies will visit University of Memphis product Derrick Rose, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, December 2, with pregame coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. CT.

FOX Sports Southeast will have extensive coverage of the Grizzlies’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremonies on Monday, January 15, including the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium. The Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game will follow with pregame coverage beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Former Grizzlies Vince Carter and Zach Randolph return to Memphis on Friday, January 19, when the Sacramento Kings visit FedExForum, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica (@PetePranica) will enter his 14th season as the television voice of the Grizzlies alongside former Grizzlies guard Brevin Knight (@brevinknight22), who will return for his eighth season as game analyst. Veteran NBA reporter Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) will be back on the sidelines for his 11th season.

Grizzlies LIVE, the pregame and postgame show for all 82 Grizzlies regular season game telecasts, will be hosted by Fischer, Knight and reporter Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow), who will join the crew for all home game telecasts for his fifth season. Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) will begin his second season as a studio analyst for various broadcasts, while analyst Sean Tuohy, entering his 12th season, also will add pregame commentary and analysis throughout the season.

All Grizzlies games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGO.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors. For more information, please reference the attached FOX Sports GO FAQ document.

Grizzlies game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will reach more than 5.9 million households throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

Grizzlies fans can find exclusive game-day content, special features and videos on FOXSportsTennessee.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.