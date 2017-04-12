Thunder Live: Three starters out, no problem in win
Three different starters were resting but the guys that were on the floor went out and were expected to win and OKC got it against Minnesota.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo
7 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night
8 days ago
Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'
8 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night
8 days ago
Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense
8 days ago
Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night
8 days ago