Thunder Live: Game 3 Preview | OKC vs. HOU

The Oklahoma City Thunder get to play the next two games on their home court coming up on Friday in Game 3 against Houston.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Big 12 baseball update: Conference leaders

Big 12 baseball update: Conference leaders

9 hours ago

Big 12 football update: Spring games

Big 12 football update: Spring games

9 hours ago

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

9 hours ago

WATCH: Jurickson Profar with great diving catch

WATCH: Jurickson Profar with great diving catch

13 hours ago

Banister reacts to Rangers lose to A's

Banister reacts to Rangers lose to A's

13 hours ago

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos