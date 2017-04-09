Stars Live: Closing the book on 2016-17

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn thanks the fans and says goodbye to the 2016-17 season.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

4 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

5 days ago

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

5 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

5 days ago

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

5 days ago

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

5 days ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos