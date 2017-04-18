Spurs Live: Doing what they’re supposed to do

The San Antonio Spurs did what they needed to do at home and now look to go on the road in Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

13 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

14 days ago

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

14 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

14 days ago

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

14 days ago

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

14 days ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos