Rangers Live: Mark McLemore on Playing With Ken Griffey Jr.

The Seattle Mariners unveiled a new statue for Ken Griffey Jr. yesterday at Safeco Field. Mark McLemore talks about what it was like playing with and against Junior.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

10 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

11 days ago

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

11 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

11 days ago

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

11 days ago

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

11 days ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos