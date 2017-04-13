Hitchcock: ‘It’s like coming home, this means the world to me’

Hitchcock: 'It's like coming home, this means the world to me'

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo

9 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night

9 days ago

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'

9 days ago

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night

9 days ago

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense

9 days ago

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night

9 days ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos