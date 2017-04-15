David Murphy: Why would we scoreboard watch in April?
David Murphy is not worried about the young Texas Rangers season with only a handful of games.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo
10 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night
11 days ago
Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'
11 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night
11 days ago
Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense
11 days ago
Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night
11 days ago