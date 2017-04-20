Billy Donovan on sitting Westbrook late in 3rd quarter

Billy Donovan on his decision to sit Russell Westbrook late in the third quarter.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Big 12 baseball update: Conference leaders

Big 12 baseball update: Conference leaders

9 hours ago

Big 12 football update: Spring games

Big 12 football update: Spring games

9 hours ago

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

9 hours ago

WATCH: Jurickson Profar with great diving catch

WATCH: Jurickson Profar with great diving catch

13 hours ago

Banister reacts to Rangers lose to A's

Banister reacts to Rangers lose to A's

13 hours ago

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos