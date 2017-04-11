Announcers call out Odell Beckham Jr. for courtside sunglasses
Odell Beckham Jr.'s courtside fashion was questioned during the Spurs' loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland. Meanwhile Ndamukong Suh managed to escape criticism.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo
7 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley's Special Night
7 days ago
Banister on Odor: 'First night out was pretty impressive'
7 days ago
Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish's Night
7 days ago
Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense
7 days ago
Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night
7 days ago