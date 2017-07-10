Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest | SportsDay OnAir

SportsDay OnAir discusses the latest on the Mavericks, Cowboys, Rangers and Oklahoma Sooners.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Looking back at Michael Young's 2006 All-Star Game MVP performance

Looking back at Michael Young's 2006 All-Star Game MVP performance

7 hours ago

Home Run Derby in Miami | SportsDay OnAir

Home Run Derby in Miami | SportsDay OnAir

9 hours ago

Home-field not decided All Star Weekend | SportsDay OnAir

Home-field not decided All Star Weekend | SportsDay OnAir

9 hours ago

Stars make splash in free agency | SportsDay OnAir

Stars make splash in free agency | SportsDay OnAir

9 hours ago

Damien Wilson Charged with aggravated assault | SportsDay OnAir

Damien Wilson Charged with aggravated assault | SportsDay OnAir

10 hours ago

Independence Day quiz | SportsDay OnAir

Independence Day quiz | SportsDay OnAir

10 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»

FOX Sports Go