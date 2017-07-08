Cole Hamels sharp in Rangers’ shutout win
Not sure what got more attention tonight... Cole's pitching performance or his new look? He reflects on both after the game.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Odor adds home run in win over Angels
9 hours ago
Cole Hamels sharp in Rangers' shutout win
9 hours ago
Jeff Banister talks Hamels, 10-0 win over Angels
10 hours ago
Rougned Odor is heating up | Rangers LIve
10 hours ago
WATCH: Adrian Beltre hits 3-run home run in 2nd innging vs. LA
12 hours ago
WATCH: Nomar Mazara hits 2-run home run in 6th vs. LA
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED